GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A forensic audit report found that a former Grand Haven Area Public Schools administrator likely embezzled a million dollars using fake invoices to personal companies before his death in January.

The school district announced in November that it would be hiring an independent forensic auditor to fully investigate the embezzlement after its professional accounting firms did not detect the irregularity over seven years. GHAPS hired Plante Moran, one of the nation’s largest audit, tax and consulting firms to conduct the audit, according to a press release from the district.

Plante Moran’s forensic audit studied GHAPS’s internal operations, controls and staff actions.

The report confirmed that Wheeler had embezzled $944,410 using false invoices to a company called Infinity Electrical, LLC from 2014 to 2021. It also found evidence that he likely embezzled another $150,521.66 in a similar way using an “entity” called Business Office System Support, a release said.

The audit also revealed that Wheeler seemed to work alone within the district. There was no evidence that he colluded with other employees or anyone on the Board of Education.

Though the embezzlement went on for seven years, the scheme was first detected by the GHAPS business manager, who noted irregularities in the district’s spending during an internal review on on Nov. 5. Wheeler was placed on administrative leave immediately and an internal investigation began. Wheeler did not show up to several investigatory interviews, so he was fired on Nov. 22, and arrested the next day.

Wheeler pleaded no contest on Jan. 24 to charges of embezzling $100,000 or more and using a computer to commit a crime.

He died later that week in the Ottawa County Jail on Jan. 27. The death certificate indicated he died of cardiovascular disease.

GHAPS said it is working to recover as much of embezzled money as possible. The district’s insurance policy will cover up to $300,000 for criminal acts by employees. It will also be suing Wheeler’s estate according to the release.

The district has now implemented stronger vendor verification methods, better safety requirements for contracts and purchase orders, more employee training and consistent documentation of spending. Leadership is also urging the importance of “internal vigilance” among staff, a press release said.

“Every day, our staff works so very hard to do what’s right,” said GHAPS Board of Education President Carl Treutler in a statement. “That commitment is even stronger now. We know we need to prove ourselves worthy of the community’s trust. One man’s actions broke that trust, but it’s going to take everyone’s efforts to earn it back.”