GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A fourth grade class from Peach Plains Elementary School gave the Coast Guard solutions for real-life problems on Wednesday.

The project was part of Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ Homegrown program, which partners with area businesses and organizations to solve real-life problems. Students worked though the “creative sequence” stages: observation, investigation, incubation, solution and validation, according to a release from the district.

“It has transformed our students completely,” said Annie Racke, the fourth grade teacher at Peach Plains Elementary. “Students see themselves as contributing members of the community, they see themselves as problem solvers and they hear and see people valuing their ideas, and that’s the most, impressive part of the process, having students walk away, being confident and feeling empowered.”

When they finished, the fourth grade class presented their final solutions to the U.S. Coast Guard and local officials. The students seemed to enjoy the process.

“It was a great opportunity to learn, to work together in groups and to learn more about Coast Guard,” said one student, Charlotte Racke.

“It was really fun,” said another, Rowan Bastian.