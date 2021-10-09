Grand Craft Boats leaving Holland, moving to Wisconsin

The Holland Harbor Lighthouse, also known as “Big Red,” at Holland State Park. (File photo)

GENOA CITY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Holland boat manufacturer is moving to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that Grand Craft Boats LLC, which makes bespoke mahogany watercraft, will be moving its headquarters and production operations from Holland to Genoa City in Wisconsin.

The company has been building boats in Holland for over four decades, its website says.

“We’re excited that Grand Craft has decided to relocate to Wisconsin. The company joins a long list of exceptional craftsmanship and manufacturing in our state and they will assuredly be a strong addition to our state economy and the southeastern Wisconsin community,” said Evers.

Grand Craft was acquired by Patrick and Rose Gallagher in Feb. of 2021. The company will lease a 20,300 square foot facility in Genoa City. Grand Craft says it plans to employ 20 workers in Genoa City within three years.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation says they are supporting the project by authorizing up to $125,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits is dependent on the number of jobs created and the capital invested in the project.

Genoa is about two hours south of Oshkosh.

—News 8 contributed to this report