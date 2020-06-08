Closings & Delays
GR teen’s body found in Lake Michigan

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Crews working on two separate emergencies involving missing people at Holland State Park. (June 6, 2020)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a teen reported missing at Holland State Park this weekend was found Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 17-year-old Christian Ngabo, of Grand Rapids, was found around 9 a.m. Monday in Lake Michigan

Witnesses told authorities that Ngabo and his 19-year-old brother were swimming in the water when they began to struggle. The 19-year-old started to swim back, and witnesses nearby threw him a flotation device. He was able to get back to shore safely.

The case remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office doesn’t suspect foul play at this time.

In a separate incident on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said its dive team found the body of 6-year-old Iain Rowe, of Ferrysburg. He was in Lake Michigan, along the rocks just north of the Holland channel.

