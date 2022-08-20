SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man drowned Friday night after falling into the water in Spring Lake, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened at the Holiday Isle Marina at the Holiday Inn in Spring Lake around 8:25 p.m.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department say the man owned a boat at the marina and fell off the dock into the water.

An underwater robot was used by the Ottawa County Dive Team to try to locate the man.

The body of the man was found eventually by the dive team.

The man’s name hasn’t been released as the drowning remains under investigation.