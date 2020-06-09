Good Samaritans: Wind, waves, current prevented rescue of teen

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of friends who rescued one brother at Holland State Park Saturday say they tried to reach a second, but a strong current pulled him away too quickly.

The body of 17-year-old Christian Ngabo of Grand Rapids was discovered around 9 a.m. Monday in Lake Michigan, Ottawa County authorities say.

Abbi Dykstra, Noah Arendsen and Kailey Dokter were among a group of friends who were able to save Ngabo’s 19-year-old brother.

“I never saw the 17-year-old’s face but all I saw was his hands above the water, which to me was like his last cry for help,” Dokter said.

The friends were on the pier around 4:45 p.m. Saturday when they saw two young men struggling in the water.

“We tried to throw the lifesavers out there to try and pull the guy, pull the man in, and we were able to get one in. It was super chaotic. The wind made it super difficult. The rocks obviously got in the way, too,” Arendsen said.

They say Ngabo as too far out to reach.

“I believe he was on the direct current and so it took him way faster and I think the other brother survived because he wasn’t in that quick current. He was kind of on the outside of it so he was able to go along the rocks,” Dykstra said.

Doketer called 911 and was on the phone with dispatchers until police arrived.

“They were going down the side of the pier extremely fast. I mean the current was just taking them and I was just like screaming into the phone that we needed help,” Doketer said.

A friend in the group jumped in and immediately had to get out, knowing the current was too strong.

“There’s nothing you can do without putting yourself in the same position he is because if you would have jumped in to try and save him, you would have not come back out because the current was that strong, it was so wavy. And so you kind of just had to watch and that was probably the worst part,” Dykstra said.

The friends say it appeared no one else had noticed the teens were in trouble until they arrived.

“They didn’t yell at all and I think that’s why no one else noticed until we walked to the end of the pier, because I think they were using all their strength to keep up and stay above the water and so they weren’t making any noises, which was probably why no one else noticed,” Dykstra said.

The Holland Sentinel reports park staff changed the warning flag at the entrance of the park from yellow to red, but the flags were not changed along the beach. The unit supervisor blamed the issue on staffing cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group of friends wishes they could have done more and offered their condolences to the family.

“It was just heartbreaking to know they were right in front of you and there was nothing else we could have done,” Dokter said.