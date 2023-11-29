HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Good Earth Café in downtown Holland has announced it is closing.

Its final day will be Dec. 30, the café said in a Facebook post, as owners Dave and Cheryl Koeman have made the decision to retire.

The couple purchased the café, located on 7th Street near Central Avenue, in January of 2000. They said God called them to purchase the café, and they held a dedication “to God requesting that His Spirit be present here to effect each person who entered, finding peace and joy here.”

“Sometimes we fell short but He never has!” they wrote.

The Koemans said they believed God released them from the business so they could retire.

“After talking with many qualified people interested in purchasing the business but not being able to obtain a lease for this building space we feel He has accomplished what He wanted,” they wrote.

The couple thanked the community for making Good Earth Café a special place.

“If these walls could talk we would hear stories of shared laughter and tears, Bible studies and prayers and just quiet times. You have enriched our lives by sharing yours with us and our staff. We have seen children newborn, grow, marry and now bringing their children to see the fish and wear cream cheese smiles.”