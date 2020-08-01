Golf cart driven by teen overturns; 1 hurt in Ottawa Co.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was hurt after a golf cart overturned in Ottawa County.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Cory Point Court and Cory Drive in Georgetown Township, near Hudsonville.

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was driving a golf cart with four juvenile passengers when she attempted to do a U-turn in the road while going too fast. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, that’s when the golf cart overturned and tossed all five riders off.

Deputies say one of the passengers, another 14-year-old girl, was injured and taken to the hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.