Firefighters clean up after a fire at Gateway Mission in Holland on Jan. 20, 2023. (Courtesy Gateway Mission Holland)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gateway Mission in Holland is thanking the community for its support after the shelter experienced a fire.

The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Gateway Mission Men’s Center. The fire started in the main pantry near the kitchen, which serves both the Men’s Center and Women and Children’s Center.

A light fixture is believed to have overheated, causing cardboard boxes underneath to catch fire. The sprinkler system quickly put the fire out, but the water ruined much of the supplies in the pantry.

It asked the community for help, saying it urgently needed food items.

The community came through.

Within four days, the pantry was restocked, Gateway Mission said.

“Gateway Mission would like to extend sincere gratitude to the West Michigan Community and beyond for a swift and generous response to help restock their pantry after such loss,” it said in a release. “…Gateway Mission is extremely grateful for the abundance of generosity that the community has given during this crisis.”

Gateway Mission Interim Executive Director Jay Riemersma thanked the community for its generosity.

“Within hours of sharing our needs, the community stepped in to replenish the losses. The support we have received is an answer to prayer. We want to thank the community for their generosity and swift response in helping us replenish our pantry. God is abundantly gracious,” he said in a statement.

The organization said it is working with insurance and contractors to determine how much it will cost to repair the building.