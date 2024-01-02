JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new gym brand near Hudsonville is celebrating its opening this month.

Goal 2 Goal Fitness will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3423 Quincy St. near Central Parkway in Jamestown Township. The celebration will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with a kid station, relay races, mini workouts, challenges and self-defense demos, owner Carol Giba said. There will also be a drawing for a free membership.

Giba purchased the gym, which was previously an F45 Training location, and turned it into her own brand. The name comes from the way she approaches personal training, Giba said.

“I’ve always thought my goal is to help my clients reach their goals,” she explained.

Carol Giba, the owner of Goal 2 Goal Fitness in Jamestown Township. (Jan. 2, 2024)

Giba said she played sports in high school, and after she had kids she realized how important it is for her to stay physically active. She hired a personal trainer, who inspired her to keep going and pushed her to the next level.

As a personal trainer now herself, she said it’s amazing to see her clients’ transformations. She enjoys making the workouts challenging and fun.

“I have always been interested in health and wellness and personal training, personal fitness, but especially for women,” she said. “As we get older it is so important just keep that up, to keep that strength going.”

Goal 2 Goal Fitness offers classes, including high-intensity functional training classes and women self-defense courses, personal training and nutrition planning. Gibb said there’s something for everyone and encouraged people to try the seven-day free trial.

The gym’s members are excited to see where it goes next as Giba looks to add more, she said, like summer programing for kids.

“It’s actually been going amazing. I couldn’t be more blessed. The current members that I have here, they were so welcoming,” she said. “They just made it so easy to make this transformation.”

It’s the members that inspire her and keep her going.

“Being able to come in here every day, talk with them, learn about them, learn what they want, and then hearing how literally being here has helped them overcome so many different obstacles in their personal life,” she said.