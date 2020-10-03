Girl hurt after running in front of car in Ottawa Co.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an 8-year-old Jenison girl was taken to the hospital after running in front of a car.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on 28th Avenue, north of Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township.

Authorities say the girl and her family were going to cross the street to go to Dale E. Wagner Park. The girl went ahead of her family and ran in front of a Toyota Sienna, deputies say.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, an 85-year-old Jenison woman, didn’t have any time to avoid hitting the child.

Deputies say the child was taken to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The driver was not speeding. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, deputies say.

Authorities say 28th Avenue was shut down for about an hour while they investigated.