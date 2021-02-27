Girl, 7, hit by car in Georgetown Twp. dies from her injuries

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A young girl who was critically injured when she was hit by a car Thursday afternoon in Jenison has died, a person close to her family said.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on 12th Avenue near Blair Street, just south of Chicago Drive, according to Ottawa County sheriff’s authorities.

Deputies say 7-year-old Ruby Rissley and her 10-year-old brother were leaving school and walking north on 12th Avenue where a passing train had stopped northbound traffic.

The siblings didn’t see a car turning south from Chicago Drive and Ruby was hit by the car. Her brother was not hit.

Ruby was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital where she later died from her injuries. The family friend says Ruby’s heart valves were donated to Gift of Life.





Donations on a GoFundMe account started for the Rissleys had already reached more than $37,000 late Saturday afternoon.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.