Girl, 17, killed in Ottawa County crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of Chicago Drive in Ottawa County remains closed following a crash that killed a 17-year-old Georgetown Township girl and sent two others to the hospital.
The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Friday on westbound Chicago Drive at 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township, northeast of Hudsonville.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Sydney Carfine’s Saturn sedan was heading south on 18th Avenue and didn’t stop for a red flashing signal, heading into the path of a GMC Sierra pickup truck moving west on Chicago Drive.
The pickup truck collided with Carfine’s car, hitting the driver’s side door and pushing it into a power pole in the median.
Georgetown Township firefighters had to free everyone inside the vehicles. An ambulance took those involved in the crash to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, where Carfine died.
The pickup truck’s passenger and driver, a 52-year-old man from Texas, suffered serious injuries authorities say are not life-threatening.
The westbound lanes of Chicago Drive remain closed for four hours. It reopened Saturday afternoon.