GHPD arrests West Olive man after standoff

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Olive man was taken into custody after a standoff with police during a traffic stop.

Officers say he was a suspect in a felonious assault and shots fired incident that had happened in Muskegon.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, Grand Haven Police pulled him over, and the standoff began when he refused to get out of the car.

Eventually, officers were able to talk the man out of his car. Beacon Boulevard was closed off in both directions during the incident.

Police say a gun was found in his vehicle during a search after his arrest. Grand Haven Police say they took the man to Muskegon, where police took him into custody.