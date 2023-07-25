GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Haven is getting ready for another Coast Guard Festival this weekend.

The weeklong festival in Grand Haven, which has earned the moniker “Coast Guard City, USA,” features parades, races, live music and more.

The event is held every year to honor the men and women who serve in the U.S. Coast Guard. It started started 99 years ago as a picnic at the Coast Guard station in Grand Haven and has evolved into a festival that draws some 350,000 people from across the country to West Michigan.

The festivities will start Friday with a Queen tribute band performance and will keep going throughout the next week before wrapping up on Aug. 5 with a fireworks show.

If you’d like to learn more about the festival or purchase tickets for certain activities, click here.