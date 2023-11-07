HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — News 8 is going behind the scenes of Tiara Yachts in Holland to get a look at the company’s new watercraft add-ons for fishing.

The company announced last month that these fishing modules and additional equipment packages would be available for the 34 LS, 38 LS, 43 LS, 48 LS, 43 LE and 48 LE models. The designers of the new fishing line said they wanted to bring a new component for customers to enjoy.

“We’ve always been a cruising company; We’ve had an open-style product for decades that you could cruise on and dayboat on, and now one that you can fish on. Adding these fishing modules has been a natural progression for our brand and provides an extra dimension of usability to our outboard models,” lead designer Gabe Rose said in a statement.

