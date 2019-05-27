Georgetown Township crash sends 5 to the hospital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Ottawa County authorities say an 18-year-old driver from Hudsonville ran a red light, leading to a Memorial Day crash that sent five people to the hospital.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday where Port Sheldon Street crosses 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township, northwest of Hudsonville.

The sheriff's office says the 18-year-old driver was heading north on 48th Avenue and drove through a red light, colliding with another vehicle heading west on Port Sheldon Street.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles into two other vehicles stopped for the red light. A See-Doo the 18-year-old driver was towing came off its trailer and went airborne, deputies say.

Investigators say of the five people in the 18-year-old's vehicle, three were taken to Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were stable.

The two people in the other vehicle from the first crash had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters. They were taken to Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming by ambulance. Authorities say they're both 65 years old and from Hudsonville. Their conditions were also stable, according to the sheriff's office.

First-responders say they didn't take anyone else from the scene to the hospital.

***CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated the crash happened Thursday based on an incorrect date listed on a news release from the sheriff's office. This story has since been corrected to indicate the correct date of Monday, May 27.***