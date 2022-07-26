A rendering provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation shows what the new Gentex manufacturing facility may look like.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One of Ottawa County’s largest employers is growing in the Zeeland area, bringing up to 500 new jobs with it.

Gentex expects to invest up to $300 million to increase its glass processing operations and produce more auto-dimming mirrors, displays and devices for aircraft and vehicles. Gentex also plans to ramp up production of new technology used in vehicle sensor products, wearable technology, medical lighting and fire protection products.

(Gentex Vaporsens nanofiber sensor technology for monitoring a vehicle’s cabin air quality and identifying potential airborne contaminants is displayed during the Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images.)

MEDC CEO Quentin Messer Jr. says construction recently started. The company is building a new 250,000-square-foot high-tech manufacturing facility and 350,000-square-foot distribution center at 9001 North Riley St. in Zeeland Township. Gentex also plans to add 60,000 square feet to its current manufacturing facility in Zeeland.

Messer said the project is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On Tuesday morning, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved a $5.5 million business development grant, a $1.89 million Jobs Ready Michigan grant and a tax break that would lasting as long as 15 years, worth up to $3.8 million for the project.

The MEDC said the incentives were necessary to keep the expansion here after incentives from other states and a different COVID-19 shutdown policy made Gentex “take a more serious look at establishing a presence outside of Michigan.” Messer said Michigan beat out South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia, which were also vying for the investment.

Gentex currently operates 1.5 million square feet of production space and employs nearly 5,000 people in the Zeeland area. The company says the new jobs tied to the expansion will average over $1,100 per week in pay, plus benefits.

In addition to the incentives approved Tuesday, Gentex is expected to get a state education tax break connected to an anticipated property tax break from Zeeland Township to support the expansion.