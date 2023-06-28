HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gateway Mission in Holland will soon be serving up breakfast and lunch while providing its students with practical experience.

The organization is preparing to open up the Gateway Spoon Café and Grill this fall near US-31 and 24th Street. The restaurant will offer to-go coffee, breakfast and lunch. It will be partially staffed by Gateway Mission students.

“Gateway Mission exists to declare and demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ by providing programs and housing for the homeless and those less fortunate in our community,” Executive Director Jay Riemersma explained. “And so the Gateway Spoon will be an extension of those programs. We’ve always had a culinary track for our students to be able to gain real-life practical experience, and the Spoon will be a great landing spot for them.”

Gateway Spoon Cafe and Grill on 24th Street near Waverly Road in Holland. (June 28, 2023)

He said it will also be a way for students to connect with the Holland community.

Gateway Mission is partnering with Creative Dining Services, which will help with training and staffing.

Riemersma said customers can expect good customer service and good food. He said the restaurant will offer a “relaxed, casual atmosphere that you can enjoy with friends, family and your faith groups.”

The menu, which will have some rotating items, includes some old classics with new twists. It will use fresh ingredients from local farmers. The restaurant has also partnered with fair trade organization Thrive Farmers for coffee.

Gateway Spoon is not the first business the 115-year-old homeless outreach organization has opened. It sits next its auto detailing business and the Gateway Store. Gateway Mission also runs an online bookstore.

Riemersma said currently about 38% of the businesses’ revenue goes directly toward supporting Gateway Mission programming. He explained Gateway Mission would like to become more reliant on the businesses and less reliant on donors.

“We have an incredible outpouring of support, we really do,” he said. “But we think it’s important to be good stewards of what God has given to us. And because of that, we continue to believe that God is going to bless the work at Gateway Mission.”

Gateway Spoon Cafe and Grill on 24th Street near Waverly Road in Holland. (June 28, 2023)

He said the community has shown excitement as the Gateway Spoon prepares to open. Right now, organizers are aiming to open it up in mid-September and are starting to plan celebrations.

“People are wondering, calling, emailing, questioning, ‘When are you guys going to open?'” he said. “They’re really looking forward to being here in this restaurant, but also supporting the great work that Gateway Mission does each and every day by feeding and housing those less fortunate in our community. So this is going to be a great community outreach and the response has been fabulous.”

The Gateway Spoon Café and Grill will be open Wednesday through Sunday. It will also offer a drive-thru and a private dining room.

For more information about the Gateway Mission, go to hopefoundhere.org.