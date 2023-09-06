HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant with a mission coming to Holland will have art from local artists on its walls.

Gateway Spoon Café and Grill is set to open in October near US-31 and 24th Street. It will support Gateway Mission, which has its headquarters, a thrift store and an auto detail shop nearby, and will provide the homeless shelter’s students practical experience.

The breakfast restaurant has partnered with the Holland Area Arts Council to decorate its walls. A different local artist will be featured each season. Starting next year, the restaurant will hold a showcase every three for that season’s artist.

Local artist Mary Sundstrom is set to be the first featured, the two organizations announced in a Wednesday release. Sundstrom is an artist, illustrator and art instructor, as well as Holland Area Arts Council’s exhibitions director.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the HAAC for the Gateway Spoon,” Jay Riemersma, executive director of Gateway Mission, said in the release. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our organizations to work together and shine a light on the work of the Mission, as well as the talented artists in our community.”