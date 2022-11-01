HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gateway Mission in Holland is gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving feast and its inviting everyone to help.

The Great Thanksgiving Banquet at Hope College DeVos Fieldhouse provides 1,500 meals. Gateway Mission is looking to fill three big needs: 100 whole turkeys, 200 pies and 60 individuals or families to host a table.

The banquet takes place on Nov. 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Pies can be dropped off that morning at DeVos Fieldhouse, located at 222 Fairbanks Avenue in Holland, between 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fresh or frozen turkeys can be dropped off by Nov. 14.

For more information, go to hopefoundhere.org.

For a conversation with Katie Taylor, the volunteer coordinator for Gateway Mission, watch the video in the player above.