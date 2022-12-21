HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gateway Mission in Holland is preparing to meet the needs of people in the community ahead of the upcoming winter storm.

The mission said it’s ready to provide food, shelter and other life essentials for an average of 150 people each night throughout the winter.

Gateway Mission in Holland is preparing to meet the needs of people in the community ahead of the upcoming winter storm. (Courtesy Gateway Mission via Rachael Neal) Gateway Mission in Holland. (Courtesy Gateway Mission via Rachael Neal)

Shelter representatives are looking for donations so they can provide people with help. It is looking for donations of things like winter coats, gloves, insulated socks, boots and heavy blankets, Rachael Neal, the development director for Gateway Mission, said.

“We want people to be warm not only when they’re in our shelter, but also a lot of our folks walk to work, ride their bikes to work. … We just want to make sure that the folks that we’re serving are well cared for and have enough winter gear to face the storm,” Neal said. “A lot of people don’t realize that in Ottawa and Allegan counties, we do have quite a few homeless people and those that are unsheltered.”

Gateway Mission is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year in order to serve those in need. Shelter representatives say that in addition to donations, monetary gifts are also helpful to cover the cost of the shelter’s utility bills.

More information on how you can help can be found at hopefoundhere.org.