HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — After a Friday evening fire in the Men’s Center pantry, the Gateway Mission is calling on the public for help resupplying.

“Though the fire was contained and we’re thankful no one was hurt, we experienced (a) significant loss of food in our pantry during a time of year when we’re serving more of the community’s homeless than ever. We desperately need our friends to step up and replenish these food items so we can feed the more than 100 men, women and children sleeping in our shelters tonight,” Jay Riemersma, Gateway Mission interim executive director, said in a press release.

The mission said it is urgently in need of food items, including boxed rice, cereal, noodles, dry milk and many other pantry staples. A list of needs and drop-off locations can be found here.

The fire broke out shortly before 7 p.m. Friday at the Men’s Center on River Avenue and 7th Street.

The building’s fire protection system kept the fire controlled. Firefighters were able to put it out and then started saving food and property.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire appeared to be electrical but the fire marshal is investigating.