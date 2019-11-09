Gas station clerk locked in bathroom during Armed Robbery

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An employee of the Admiral Gas Station in Ottawa County was locked in the bathroom while the suspect robbed the store.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s responded to the Admiral Gas Station on West Olive Road in Grand Haven just after 4 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery.

Investigation shows the suspect entered the store, locked the employee in the bathroom and left with an undisclosed amount of money. A weapon was implied, according to authorities.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a male, 6’2, thin build wearing a dark ski mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer or the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.