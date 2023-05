FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of N. Shore Road in Ferrysburg has been shut down while crews work to fix a natural gas main break.

The break was reported around 11:30 a.m. Monday near Coast Guard Park, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

N. Shore was expected to remain shut down in the area until the pipeline was fixed. It was not immediately clear how long that would take. Drivers were asked to find another route.

The sheriff’s office did not report any injuries.