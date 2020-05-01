Fun Food Drive brings carnival confections for a good cause

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Many spring and summer fairs and festivals have preemptively been canceled due to the coronavirus. It’s not keeping some communities from celebrating the season in a new, socially distanced way.

Hudsonville Fairgrounds came up with an idea to bring people together to enjoy some of the fairground foods they’ve been missing with an event dubbed the Fun Food Drive.

Campbells and S&S Baileys Concessions will be at the north parking lot of the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They have operated two other events like this in West Michigan and have had success with a drive thru style set up.

“It takes a little longer to get people their food, normally people walk up and we can serve them very fast, but this is fun and we’re so happy to see their smiling faces,” owner of S&S Bailey’s Concessions Steve Rosenburg said. “This is my wife’s idea and we’re happy to provide this food and give back, hopefully we make people happy.”

The Rosenburgs have pledged to give back roughly 10% of their profits to local food pantries. They’ve already given more than $1,800 in both Middleville and Caledonia.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community for all the support we’ve had over the years, we just want to do our best to pay it forward,” Rosenburg said. “This was a great idea, a great way for us to get back out into the community and keep ourselves afloat as well.”

The fairgrounds are located at 5235 Park Avenue in Hudsonville.