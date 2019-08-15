Fugitive in custody after jumping into Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The fugitive in a “serious crime” who jumped into Lake Michigan is in custody.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke says the man is in his late 20s or early 30s and is a suspect in a serious crime out of the Twin Lake/Muskegon area.

Hawke says the man came to Grand Haven, took off his clothes on the south pier and jumped into the lake.

He was in the water, swimming away from police for about 35 minutes before he surrendered and boarded the Ottawa County Sheriff marine patrol’s boat while News 8 cameras were rolling.

“The green flag is flying here at the beach so swimming conditions are favorable, that have allowed him to keep swimming for a long time. If he had a yellow or red flag, he would not be able to swim as long as he has,” Hawke told News 8 minutes before the man surrendered.

Authorities couldn’t arrest the swimming suspect earlier because he claimed he still had a weapon.

“Don’t want to put anybody in the water with him because of the danger level and right now we’re just negotiating and waiting him out so we can take him into custody safely,” said Hawke.

Michigan State Police or the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation into the serious crime.

Hawke said they recovered some weapons in connection to the crime.