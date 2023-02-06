GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County-based counseling organization is working to get information about mental health to as many people as possible through a free series of virtual seminars.

Mosaic Counseling‘s six webinars, which start this week, will cover suicide prevention, grief, accessing mental health resources, addiction, trauma and using self-care to cope.

“We have 170 therapists on our panel now all throughout West Michigan, so they have various expertise they can lend. So four of these series are going to be by our therapists, and then one is myself and then one another staff person educator,” Sarah Lewakowski, the executive director of Mosaic Counseling, told News 8.

Lewakowski said that in her 19 years leading Mosaic, she has never seen the need as great as it is now, especially among adolescents and young adults. She said the organization is getting a lot of calls with people who are struggling with suicidal thoughts or who have lost someone to suicide.

“All of the topics that we’re talking about, trauma, addiction, they all play a part in helping people to navigate and to get help,” Lewakowski said.

The webinars will happen weekly on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is available online. The first session on suicide prevention set for Feb. 7 is already full, but Mosaic is working to schedule two more webinars on the topic.

Anyone who needs mental health help can call the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 anytime.