Fourth person charged in violent Grand Haven robbery

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges have been issued against a fourth suspect and Grand Haven police continue to seek a fifth in an armed robbery at a cellphone store last month.

Jaebreon Glasco, 18, of Grand Rapids, was charged with four counts of armed robbery and a count of felony firearm.

Glasco was ordered held at the Ottawa County Jail without bond.

Alonte Coleman, 17; Yaceair Divers, 16; and 15-year-old Ibrahim Dadiri have already been charged in the Aug. 18 robbery at the T-Mobile store off US-31 north of Jackson Street.

Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke previously described the robbery as “brazen and violent.” Witnesses told police that customers and staff were forced to sit on the floor at gunpoint. They said one of the suspects held a gun to one person’s head and pointed it at others as they were robbed.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is still seeking a fifth person who was involved in the robbery, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and said they think he is also from Grand Rapids.

A surveillance photo showing a person believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at a Grand Haven T-Mobile on Aug. 18, 2021. (via Grand Haven police)

Anyone who has any information can call Grand Haven police at 616.842.3460 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.