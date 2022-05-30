GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were rescued from Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park Monday.

Two swimmers started calling for help at the beach, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Multiple agencies responded police say, including Ottawa County marine patrol boats and a U.S. Coast Guard boat.

Beachgoers formed a human chain, Grand Haven police say. They used a life ring to reach one of the two swimmers.

Police say two people in the human chain started to struggle in the water. Ottawa County marine deputies rescued those two people and the second swimmer.

One person was brought to a local hospital and there were minor injuries, police say.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said the four people rescued were two 17-year-old girls from Grand Rapids, a 29-year-old man from Grand Rapids and a 42-year-old man from Oakland County.