HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured and one was taken to the hospital after a crash in Holland Township on Friday evening, deputies say.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and N River Avenues. A 41-year-old Holland woman driving a Toyota Highlander tried to turn left onto N River Avenue. Deputies say she did not slow down for a 28-year-old Holland woman driving a Subaru Forester eastbound on Douglas Avenue.

Both drivers and two passengers in the Toyota had injuries that were not life-threatening. One of the passengers, a 71-year-old woman from Irons who was riding in the Toyota, was injured and taken to Holland Community Hospital. The other injured people did not go to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The Holland Township Fire Department responded to the scene. The Ottawa Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.