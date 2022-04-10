ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The corpse flower in Grand Valley State University’s Greenhouse is blooming for the first time since it arrived on campus about seven years ago.

The native Sumatra plant is known for its rotting-flesh smell which scientists say attracts the flies that pollinate the plants. About four years ago, the corpse flower at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park brought droves of visitors to the area to see the odorous flower.

As of Friday, the tropical plant hadn’t started emitting it’s odors, the university says.

Christina Hipshier, GVSU Greenhouse supervisor, says that due to the size, the plant is expected to bloom and share its fragrance once every seven to 10 years. She added that older, more established plants may bloom in a shorter period of time.

Aside from the odor, Hipshier said that the flower is “beautiful; it’s this deep burgundy when it opens up. And it’s such an unusual shape. It’s not something that you see every day.”

Grand Valley’s corpse flower, Amorphophallus titanum, was donated to the school around 2015 by Tim Strickler, professor emeritus of biomedical sciences.

For anyone interested in visiting the flower, the greenhouse, located at 10807 N Campus Dr., will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. If the flower is still opening next week, the greenhouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.