GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former longtime athletic director and coach for Zeeland has died at the age of 79.

Stanley Jesky died Friday, according to his online obituary.

Jesky was the athletic director for Zeeland from 1988 to 2008, according to the Holland Sentinel. He was also the football coach from 1988 to 2000. Before working at Zeeland, he was a basketball coach at schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

He also went on to coach basketball at Kuyper College in Grand Rapids after his time at Zeeland, the Sentinel says.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Zeeland East Athletics said Jesky was “instrumental in providing opportunities for students throughout ZPS.”