GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A former long-term substitute for West Ottawa High School near Holland will serve prison time for sexually abusing a student.

Jill Edstrom was sentenced Monday to between 18 months and 15 years in a state prison. She received credit for 31 days served.

Edstrom, of Park Township, pleaded guilty in April to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student.

Edstrom was charged in October 2021 after the sheriff’s office said a monthslong investigation revealed she abused a 16-year-old boy.