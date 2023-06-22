GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Republican candidate for Michigan governor is expected to take a plea deal for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Court records show Ryan Kelley is scheduled to attend a plea agreement hearing in Washington, D.C., on July 27. Citing Kelley’s attorney, The Detroit News reports he will plead guilty to misdemeanor entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The News said Kelley faces up to six months in prison.

His trial had been scheduled to start July 31 but has been canceled, court records show.

Kelley is a real estate broker and former Allendale Township planning commissioner who last year ran for governor as a Republican but lost in the August primary. He was arrested June 9, 2022, for his role in the riot at the Capitol. Federal investigators say Kelley climbed an “architectural feature” of the Capitol, destroyed a tarp covering some scaffolding, waved other rioters to continue their advance and took photos of blood on Capitol grounds.

A screenshot from a Reuters and BBC Turkey YouTube video, included in federal documents, shows Ryan Kelley at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A courtesy photo of Allendale Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelley seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the insurrection. A courtesy photo of Allendale Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelley seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the insurrection.

Kelley pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor federal charges in July. In a primary debate hosted by News 8 last year, he argued his actions were protected by the First Amendment.