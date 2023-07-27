GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Republican candidate for Michigan governor took a plea deal for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Court records show Ryan Kelley entered a plea agreement in Washington, D.C., Thursday. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

The misdemeanor offense is punishable by up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 17. Kelley remains free on a personal recognizance bond.

Kelley is a real estate broker and former Allendale Township planning commissioner who last year ran for governor as a Republican but lost in the August primary. He was arrested June 9, 2022, for his role in the riot at the Capitol. Federal investigators say Kelley climbed an “architectural feature” of the Capitol, destroyed a tarp covering some scaffolding, waved other rioters to continue their advance and took photos of blood on Capitol grounds.

A screenshot from a Reuters and BBC Turkey YouTube video, included in federal documents, shows Ryan Kelley at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A courtesy photo of Allendale Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelley seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the insurrection. A courtesy photo of Allendale Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelley seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the insurrection.

Kelley pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor federal charges in July. His trial had been scheduled to start on July 31.

In a primary debate hosted by News 8 last year, he argued his actions were protected by the First Amendment.