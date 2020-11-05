Former Hope College president dies after battle with COVID-19

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Hope College president has died at the age of 100 after contracting COVID-19.

Gordon Van Wylen, Ph.D., of Holland died Thursday, according to a release from Hope.

“Dr. Van Wylen was a remarkable human being — a vibrant and passionate leader who devoted his life to God, the pursuit of knowledge and public service. He had a profound impact on countless lives,” Hope College President Matthew A. Scogin said in a statement.

Van Wylen was president of Hope from 1972 until 1987, when he retired. Scogin said he wrote the original version of the mission statement Hope still uses:

“The mission of Hope College is to educate students for lives of leadership and service in a global society through academic and co-curricular programs of recognized excellence in the liberal arts and in the context of the historic Christian faith.” Mission statement of Hope College

Van Wylen also helped effect the closure of 12th Street between College and Columbia Avenues, where the school’s campus is, presided over the completion and renovation of several campus buildings and oversaw two fundraising efforts that raised millions of dollars.

He was a native of Grant Township, grew up in Grand Rapids, where he graduated from Ottawa Hills High School; and attended Calvin University, where he completed an engineering degree in partnership with the University of Michigan. He later completed his master’s in engineering at Michigan and his doctorate at MIT. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, then went on to be dean of the College of Engineering at Michigan.

Van Wylen’s wife Margaret died in 2018. The two had five children, three of whom are Hope graduates and one of whom works at the school.

“Dad’s Christian faith was his defining dimension. It shaped his family, work, and community life,” Van Wylen’s son David Van Wylen, the Hope faculty member, said. “He drew upon it as his personal foundation and motivation, and in turn this was a catalyst and inspiration for many others. He loved Hope College, but saw his service to the college ultimately as an avenue for God’s love and the realization of grace through Jesus Christ.”