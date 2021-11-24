Former Grand Haven school official arrested in embezzlement case

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a former Grand Haven Area Public Schools administrator wanted for embezzlement has been arrested.

Brian Wheeler was found Tuesday evening in Muskegon, Grand Haven police said Wednesday.

He was taken to the Ottawa County Jail and arraigned Wednesday on two criminal counts: embezzlement and using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators say it looks like Wheeler, 56, stole more than $100,000 from the school district, although an exact dollar amount has yet to be determined while an audit is underway. Other school administrators ultimately noticed irregularities in the accounts Wheeler managed for some time and started investigating.

Wheeler was suspended from his role as an assistant superintendent earlier this month. After he failed to show up to investigative interviews, he was fired Monday. Police said Tuesday they were looking for him.

Wheeler had worked at the district for more than 20 years.

On Wednesday, his bond was set at $150,000 cash/surety.