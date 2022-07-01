HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland Township restaurant space that was once home to Giordano’s and Bagger Daves will soon open as a new Mexican restaurant.

El Patron Mexican Restaurant will hold a soft opening from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and celebrate its grand opening July 7 at 11 a.m.

The restaurant at 3333 W. Shore Dr. near US-31 is owned by Ismael Ruiz and his brother Julio Ruiz.

“We’re so excited to finally make this happen,” Ismael Ruiz stated in a news release. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long, long time.”

A company spokesperson says the two brothers had a grandfather who worked in the newspaper industry. The pictures and stories from those papers fueled their desire to move to the Great Lakes.

The brothers finally acquired the building for their restaurant in November and spent the last several months renovating the space, which previously operated as Giordano’s until it closed in 2019. The updates include park benches, flowers and a new color scheme.

“It took a lot of work to pull this off,” Julio Ruiz stated in the news release.

(A photo provided by El Patron Mexican Restaurant shows a Camarones El Patron which is included on the restaurant’s menu.)

(A photo provided by El Patron Mexican Restaurant shows tacos included on the restaurant’s menu.)

(A photo provided by El Patron Mexican Restaurant shows a chimichanga included on the restaurant’s menu.)

(A photo provided by El Patron Mexican Restaurant shows Modela Del Mar Grande which is included on the restaurant’s menu.)

The owners say El Patron’s menu is one of the most expansive in the Midwest with dishes that are difficult to find north of the U.S.-Mexico border. El Patron’s offerings include more familiar foods like tacos and chimichangas in addition to items like Camarones El Patron — shell-on prawns simmered in chili sauce and garnished with cucumber — and Modelo Del Mar Grande, which is a six-pack of Mexican beer topped and surrounded by seafood, spices and sauces.

A company representative says Modelo Del Mar Grande represents a popular way of serving beer with food in Jalisco, Mexico. He says the best way to eat it is to experiment.

El Patron will also offer a rotating menu of limited-edition craft tequilas—a spirit that also originated in Jalisco.

El Patron will be open daily at 11 a.m.