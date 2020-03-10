Former GH Public Works employee sentenced for embezzlement

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A former employee of the Grand Haven Department of Public Works was sentenced Monday for embezzlement.

Joseph Balder, was sentenced to 90 days in jail. He pleaded guilty in October to a charge of stealing no less than $1,000 but no more than $20,000. He was also fined $22,383.24.

Another man, Kevin Anderson, was also charged in connection to the case. His sentencing is delayed until August.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says both men were fired from their jobs late last year after being accused of stealing money in the Spring of 2019. Before being fired, both men were put on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the case.

Anderson pleaded no contest to larceny and embezzlement charges on Feb. 10. He faces a larceny charge of less than $200 and an embezzlement charge of no less than $200 but no more than $1,000.

GHDPS conducted the initial investigation before it was turned over to the Michigan State Police. MSP completed the investigation and it was passed on to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for review.