Folks visit beaches as health officials warn of virus risk

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Crowds are headed to the beach for the holiday weekend as health officials warn of a potential spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Grand Haven State Park Campground was full of campers. The vacationers News 8 spoke with say they were trying to keep at least six feet of distance from other households.

Very few people were wearing masks, but some wore them while they walked through areas with bigger crowds.

People flock to the beach at Grand Haven State Park on July 3, 2020.

Amy Nielson and her family came to the beach in the morning from Byron Center, arriving ahead of the rush.

“I think we expected more people here. It’s been pretty spaced out. We just walked the pier,” Nielson said.

Sue Pihl made the trip from Hudsonville and set up chairs away from the crowds to social distance.

“We just came to sit by the channel and the pier by the lake, just enjoy some hours out here in the state park,” Pihl said.

Gary Atkins decided to come to the beach on Friday thinking the crowds would get busier later in the weekend.

“I think as Saturday comes around and Sunday that a lot of people are going to kind of frequent it. We all had it off today, so we decided just to head out,” Atkins said.

Local health officials want to remind people to take precautions or consider different plans over the holiday.