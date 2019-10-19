Folks aim to create largest periodic table at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University is on a mission to create the world’s largest periodic table.

Ahead of National Chemistry Week, more than 200 professors, students and community members volunteered to create the table.

It is on display at the university’s Kelly Family Sports Center.

Organizers are using the table, made out of tablecloths, to teach others about the importance of chemistry.

Above all, they want the community to know how much it impacts the next generation of medical professionals.

“These future students are the ones who will cure cancer, come up with medicines for diseases, be nurses and doctors,” said Michelle DeWitt, coordinator for National Chemistry Week at GVSU.

The periodic table is 108 yards wide.

Once all measurements are finalized, workers say they will submit the findings to the Guinness World Records.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the periodic table.