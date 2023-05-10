GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tulip Time is underway in Holland through May 14. Thursday, the festival will hold its first of two parades.

Each year, the mayor of Holland declares the streets dirty and the street scrubbing begins. That will happen Thursday, followed by the Kinderparade at 2 p.m. It celebrates Dutch heritage, featuring children in traditional Dutch costumes.

The Volksparade, happening at 2 p.m. Saturday, features local businesses and nonprofits with floats and musical performances.

“We have lots of bands, floats, lots of fun activities to watch, so it’ll be a great parade,” said Tulip Time Executive Director Gwen Auwerda.

She said turnout has been great so far.

“It’s very crowded. Today was as crowded as it was on Sunday so, lots of people in town, lots of parking, people are trying to figure all that out but it’s really going well,” Auwerda said. “We’ve seen license plates from Arkansas, Montana, Florida, and then, of course, we get a lot of international visitors also.”

She recommends checking out the Tulip Immersion Garden, parades, crescendo bicycle band and tall ships at Boatwerks.

“Plenty to do and plenty of tulips to still look at,” Auwerda said.