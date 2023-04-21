Time of Change II, left, and Hello Again, right, both by Jane Jones. (Courtesy Holland Museum)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A new exhibit at the Holland Museum is celebrating floral art, just in time for Tulip Time.

‘Cultivating the Dutch Tradition in the 21st Century: Jane Jones’ Hyperrealist Floral Paintings’ opens on May 5 and runs through July 3. The artist, Jane Jones, will speak at the museum on Thursday, May 18.

The exhibit combines the history and tradition of Dutch still-life paintings with a new, modern touch, Michelle Stempien, the education and community programs manager for the museum, said. She also said the floral paintings are a perfect fit for the Holland Museum.

For more information, go to hollandmuseum.org.