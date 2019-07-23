Flames engulf home near Hudsonville; everyone OK

A July 23, 2019 courtesy photo shows flames eating away at a home near Hudsonville. (Dan Hamming)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that swept through a home near Hudsonville.

Smoke was spotted shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 600 block of White Oak Court, located in a subdivision west of 40th Avenue just north of Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.

First responders told Ottawa County dispatchers they could see smoke from a mile away. A photo taken by Georgetown Township Fire Chief Dan Hamming showed flames enveloping most of the two-story home.

A July 23, 2019 photo shows the charred remains of a house near Hudsonville following a fire.

Dispatchers say everyone safely escaped the fire. Crews put out the flames and left the scene by 11:20 a.m., but returned a short time later when the fire rekindled.

Firefighters have since cleared the scene.