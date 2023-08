GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People will be fishing for a good cause in Holland later this week.

The Big Red Classic’s Women’s Ta-Ta Tournament is getting underway Friday. All of the proceeds will benefit Holland Hospital’s Breast Care Fund.

News 8 talked with Dr. Susan Ervine with Holland Hospital Breast Care about the event.

It’s happening Friday, Aug. 4 from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Yacht Basin Marina in Holland.

You can find more information at the Holland Hospital website.