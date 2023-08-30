The building on James Street that houses the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. (January 2023)

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County Health Officer Adeline Hambley says the fight over her department’s budget is being taken out of her hands.

Wednesday evening, Hambley said County Administrator John Gibbs directed the Ottawa County Fiscal Services department to create a new public health budget without input from health department leadership.

Hambley said she offered to discuss public health programs, funding and legal requirements, but was ultimately not included in making the new budget.

The fiscal services department will follow directives from the Ottawa County administrators to make substantial cuts — more than 60%. Hambley originally asked for about $6.4 million in general funds from the county, which she says is around the same amount as last year. Tuesday, Gibbs told her she would need to prepare for just $2.5 million.

Hambley says the proposed cuts would severely limit what her department could do and significantly raise prices for public services.

A statement from the Commission rejected her claims, calling them “patently false” and a “fear-mongering tactic.”

Tuesday, Hambley said she had been blocked from Ottawa County Health Department’s social media accounts. She and commissioners backed by Chair Moss’ conservative Ottawa Impact political committee are embroiled in a legal battle over their attempt to oust her. Moss formed Ottawa Impact after the health department shut down his kids’ school for ignoring COVID-era mask mandates.