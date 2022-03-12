First responders collecting donations for People Center

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Spring Lake Fire Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department are teaming up this weekend to collect donations for the People Center.

They’re collecting non-perishable food items, cleaning and hygiene products to give to the organization that provides a safe place for people to live.

“We know in these times of high prices and everything there’s a lot of people struggling out there,” Ottawa County Sheriff’s Capt. Jake Sparks said.

The event will be held at the Spring Lake Orchard Market, located at 17026 Lloyds Bayou Dr., from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.