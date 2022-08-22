HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The 13th annual First Bloem art competition is underway and artists are encouraged to submit their work.

The winning artwork will be the official 2023 Tulip Time poster. The festival is asking artists to focus on the mission to celebrate Holland’s tulips, Dutch heritage and the diversity of the community. Artists can submit up to three pieces for a $35 entry fee.

Professor Margaret Vega will select the top 20 pieces, then one winner will be unveiled in February.

The deadline to enter the competition is Sept. 28, 2022.

