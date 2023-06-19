GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in West Michigan has been forced to change its date.

The display was originally scheduled for July 4, but after the fireworks provider dropped out a couple months ago, the city of Grand Haven had to find someone else. Now the fireworks display is scheduled for July 1.

Cristy Hubert and her sons Brewer and Jackson watch the fireworks every year at the Independence Day firework show in Grand Haven.

“There are a lot of people that come out. It’s a good time,” Hubert said.

She was surprised to hear about the date for the fireworks show being changed. One business owner in Grand Haven heard about the news a month ago.

“The city really kind of got kind of stuck in a situation and they came up with the best option they could,” Russel Roberts, the owner of Dairy Creme, said.

He had to shuffle his employees’ schedules around after he heard about the date change.

“We always tell our employees that they need to be available, because we have all of our employees work on the fourth,” Roberts said.

Despite the change, he believed people would still pack the waterfront.

Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium in Grand Haven. (June 19, 2023)

“I think every blade of grass again will be covered and there will be a lot of people down here,” Roberts said.

Hubert and her family plan to go to the fireworks show this year, since they had so much fun in years prior.

“I usually like to celebrate on the day of certain celebrations, but there’s nothing we can do about that, so we’ll just be flexible and change our plans,” Hubert said.

The firework show is expected to begin July 1 at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium around dusk or at 10:10 p.m. The city said in a press release that the show will be back next year on July 4.